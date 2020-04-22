HMN Financial (NASDAQ:HMNF) Announces Earnings Results

HMN Financial (NASDAQ:HMNF) posted its earnings results on Monday. The bank reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, Bloomberg Earnings reports. HMN Financial had a net margin of 19.32% and a return on equity of 8.71%. The firm had revenue of $9.42 million during the quarter.

Shares of HMNF stock remained flat at $$15.70 during mid-day trading on Wednesday. 83 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,925. HMN Financial has a 52 week low of $15.23 and a 52 week high of $23.00. The company has a market capitalization of $76.09 million, a P/E ratio of 9.29 and a beta of 0.36. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $17.72 and its 200-day moving average is $20.17.

HMNF has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. ValuEngine upgraded shares of HMN Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. TheStreet cut shares of HMN Financial from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st.

HMN Financial, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Home Federal Savings Bank that provides retail banking products and services. The company offers various deposit accounts, such as savings, negotiable order of withdrawal, non-interest bearing checking, money market, and certificate accounts, including individual retirement accounts.

