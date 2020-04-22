HiTech Group Australia (ASX:HIT) Trading Down 1.6%

HiTech Group Australia Limited (ASX:HIT)’s share price was down 1.6% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as A$1.19 ($0.84) and last traded at A$1.20 ($0.85), approximately 18,630 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. The stock had previously closed at A$1.22 ($0.87).

The company has a 50-day moving average of A$1.30 and a two-hundred day moving average of A$1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.76, a current ratio of 2.96 and a quick ratio of 2.94. The company has a market capitalization of $46.42 million and a PE ratio of 15.06.

HiTech Group Australia Company Profile (ASX:HIT)

HiTech Group Australia Limited provides recruitment services for permanent and contract staff to the information and communications technology (ICT) industry in public and private sectors in Australia. Its permanent recruitment services comprise the search and selection of candidates for full time employment; and ICT contracting services include the provision of ICT professionals for temporary and other non-permanent staffing needs of clients for specific projects in system development, infrastructure support and cloud integration, operation, and other skill sets.

