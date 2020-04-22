HICL Infrastructure (LON:HICL) Shares Cross Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $167.73

HICL Infrastructure PLC (LON:HICL) shares passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $167.73 and traded as low as $166.40. HICL Infrastructure shares last traded at $167.20, with a volume of 2,901,148 shares changing hands.

The stock has a market cap of $2.96 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.56. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 159.64 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 167.71.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 5th were paid a dividend of GBX 2.06 ($0.03) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 5th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.18%. HICL Infrastructure’s payout ratio is currently 0.83%.

In other HICL Infrastructure news, insider Simon Holden bought 17,500 shares of HICL Infrastructure stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 17th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 149 ($1.96) per share, with a total value of £26,075 ($34,300.18).

HICL Infrastructure Company Limited specializes in direct and fund of funds investments. For direct investments, it seeks to invest in infrastructure projects. It invests in project companies which have not yet completed the construction phases of their concessions including project companies which are in the process of bidding for project concessions.

