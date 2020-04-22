Hexcel’s (HXL) Hold Rating Reiterated at Canaccord Genuity

Canaccord Genuity reiterated their hold rating on shares of Hexcel (NYSE:HXL) in a report issued on Tuesday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They currently have a $42.00 target price on the aerospace company’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of Hexcel from $68.00 to $32.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 17th. Vertical Research cut shares of Hexcel from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $71.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, March 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Hexcel from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $39.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, April 9th. BMO Capital Markets cut shares of Hexcel from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and reduced their target price for the company from $88.00 to $45.00 in a report on Thursday, March 12th. Finally, Loop Capital reduced their target price on shares of Hexcel to $69.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $50.27.

Get Hexcel alerts:

Shares of HXL opened at $28.57 on Tuesday. Hexcel has a 1-year low of $28.05 and a 1-year high of $87.00. The stock has a market cap of $2.59 billion, a PE ratio of 8.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 2.19 and a quick ratio of 1.15. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $40.89 and a 200 day moving average price of $67.07.

Hexcel (NYSE:HXL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 20th. The aerospace company reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by ($0.07). Hexcel had a net margin of 12.10% and a return on equity of 19.87%. The company had revenue of $541.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $557.29 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.84 earnings per share. Hexcel’s revenue was down 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Hexcel will post 1.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Nick L. Stanage purchased 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 12th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $45.15 per share, with a total value of $903,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 283,285 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,790,317.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Sowell Financial Services LLC grew its position in Hexcel by 23.2% during the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 712 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 134 shares during the period. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV grew its position in Hexcel by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV now owns 3,505 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $257,000 after buying an additional 146 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its position in Hexcel by 61.3% during the fourth quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 471 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 179 shares during the period. Cim LLC grew its position in Hexcel by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Cim LLC now owns 16,584 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,216,000 after buying an additional 215 shares during the period. Finally, HM Capital Management LLC grew its position in Hexcel by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. HM Capital Management LLC now owns 14,857 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,089,000 after buying an additional 302 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 99.84% of the company’s stock.

About Hexcel

Hexcel Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets structural materials for use in commercial aerospace, space and defense, and industrial markets. It operates in two segments, Composite Materials and Engineered Products. The Composite Materials segment manufactures and markets carbon fibers, fabrics and specialty reinforcements, prepregs and other fiber-reinforced matrix materials, structural adhesives, honeycomb, molding compounds, tooling materials, polyurethane systems, and laminates that are used in military and commercial aircraft, wind turbine blades, recreational products, and other industrial applications, as well as in cars, boats, and trains.

Recommended Story: What are the economic characteristics of a bear market?



Receive News & Ratings for Hexcel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hexcel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.