Hershey (HSY) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Hershey (NYSE:HSY) will issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, April 23rd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $1.68 per share for the quarter. Hershey has set its FY 2020

Pre-Market guidance at 6.13-6.24 EPS and its FY20 guidance at $6.13-6.24 EPS.Parties interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Hershey (NYSE:HSY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The company reported $1.28 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $2.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.06 billion. Hershey had a net margin of 14.40% and a return on equity of 73.68%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.26 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Hershey to post $6 EPS for the current fiscal year and $6 EPS for the next fiscal year.

HSY stock opened at $141.62 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $30.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.99, a PEG ratio of 3.20 and a beta of 0.21. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $139.48 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $147.48. Hershey has a one year low of $109.88 and a one year high of $162.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 1.05.

In other news, CEO Michele Buck sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.20, for a total transaction of $214,800.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 170,121 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,361,327.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director Pamela M. Arway sold 347 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.37, for a total transaction of $49,402.39. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 15,945 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,270,089.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 15,416 shares of company stock worth $2,388,786 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 29.39% of the company’s stock.

HSY has been the subject of several analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Co increased their price target on shares of Hershey from $145.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Hershey from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $154.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, December 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Hershey from $152.00 to $138.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Hershey from $147.00 to $157.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a “hold” rating and set a $134.00 price objective on shares of Hershey in a report on Monday, March 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $147.33.

The Hershey Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells confectionery products. The company operates through two segments, North America; and International and Other. It offers chocolate and non-chocolate confectionery products; gum and mint refreshment products comprising mints, chewing gums, and bubble gums; pantry items, such as baking ingredients, toppings, beverages, and sundae syrups; and snack items, including spreads, meat snacks, bars and snack bites, mixes, popcorn and protein bars, and cookies.

