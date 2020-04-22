Hershey Co (NYSE:HSY) Shares Bought by Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc.

Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. grew its position in shares of Hershey Co (NYSE:HSY) by 11.8% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 946 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 100 shares during the quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc.’s holdings in Hershey were worth $126,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of HSY. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Hershey during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. CLS Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hershey during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Cox Capital Mgt LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hershey during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Ballast Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hershey during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hershey during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. 53.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Hershey news, Director Pamela M. Arway sold 347 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.37, for a total value of $49,402.39. Following the transaction, the director now owns 15,945 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,270,089.65. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Jason Reiman sold 2,905 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.00, for a total transaction of $450,275.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 9,605 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,488,775. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 15,416 shares of company stock valued at $2,388,786. 29.39% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Hershey stock opened at $141.62 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $139.48 and a 200 day moving average price of $147.48. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02. Hershey Co has a twelve month low of $109.88 and a twelve month high of $162.20. The stock has a market cap of $30.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 0.21.

Hershey (NYSE:HSY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The company reported $1.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.24 by $0.04. Hershey had a net margin of 14.40% and a return on equity of 73.68%. The firm had revenue of $2.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.06 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.26 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Hershey Co will post 5.96 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on HSY. Deutsche Bank cut their price objective on Hershey from $155.00 to $154.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “hold” rating and set a $134.00 price objective on shares of Hershey in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. Credit Suisse Group upgraded Hershey from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $160.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Hershey from $152.00 to $138.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. Finally, Barclays reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Hershey in a report on Sunday, February 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $146.16.

The Hershey Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells confectionery products. The company operates through two segments, North America; and International and Other. It offers chocolate and non-chocolate confectionery products; gum and mint refreshment products comprising mints, chewing gums, and bubble gums; pantry items, such as baking ingredients, toppings, beverages, and sundae syrups; and snack items, including spreads, meat snacks, bars and snack bites, mixes, popcorn and protein bars, and cookies.

