Heritage Financial (NASDAQ:HFWA) Lowered to “Strong Sell” at BidaskClub

BidaskClub lowered shares of Heritage Financial (NASDAQ:HFWA) from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a report released on Saturday, BidAskClub reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Heritage Financial from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $30.67.

NASDAQ:HFWA opened at $18.21 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $661.47 million, a P/E ratio of 9.95 and a beta of 0.83. Heritage Financial has a one year low of $17.07 and a one year high of $31.81. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $20.24 and a 200 day moving average price of $25.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.84.

Heritage Financial (NASDAQ:HFWA) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $58.13 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $58.33 million. Heritage Financial had a net margin of 26.99% and a return on equity of 8.48%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Heritage Financial will post 1.35 EPS for the current year.

In other Heritage Financial news, Director Jeffrey S. Lyon purchased 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 5th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $23.38 per share, with a total value of $46,760.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 33,997 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $794,849.86. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Brian Charneski purchased 3,325 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 12th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $18.42 per share, for a total transaction of $61,246.50. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 28,737 shares in the company, valued at $529,335.54. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its holdings in shares of Heritage Financial by 12.1% in the 1st quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 14,852 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $297,000 after purchasing an additional 1,600 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its holdings in shares of Heritage Financial by 22.9% in the 1st quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 33,972 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $679,000 after purchasing an additional 6,325 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Heritage Financial by 5.2% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 494,401 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $13,991,000 after purchasing an additional 24,632 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Heritage Financial by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,388,423 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $39,292,000 after purchasing an additional 42,436 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Heritage Financial by 59.3% in the 4th quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 43,705 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,237,000 after purchasing an additional 16,275 shares during the last quarter. 80.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Heritage Financial Company Profile

Heritage Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Heritage Bank that provides various financial services to businesses and individuals in the United States. The company accepts various deposit products, such as noninterest demand accounts, interest bearing demand deposits, money market accounts, savings accounts, personal checking accounts, and certificates of deposit.

