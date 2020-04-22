HealthWarehouse.com (OTCMKTS:HEWA) Stock Passes Below 200-Day Moving Average of $0.17

Shares of HealthWarehouse.com Inc (OTCMKTS:HEWA) crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $0.17 and traded as low as $0.14. HealthWarehouse.com shares last traded at $0.17, with a volume of 57,831 shares changing hands.

The company’s fifty day moving average price is $0.14 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.82 million, a PE ratio of -15.00 and a beta of -1.08.

About HealthWarehouse.com (OTCMKTS:HEWA)

HealthWarehouse.com, Inc operates an online mail order pharmacy. The company markets a range of generic, brand name, and pet prescription medicines, as well as over-the-counter (OTC) medications and products. It sells its products in 50 states and the District of Columbia in the United States to focus on the out-of-pocket prescription drug market.

