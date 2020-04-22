Healthcare Services Group (NASDAQ:HCSG) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.01 EPS

Healthcare Services Group (NASDAQ:HCSG) announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The business services provider reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.01, Bloomberg Earnings reports. Healthcare Services Group had a return on equity of 14.29% and a net margin of 3.51%. The firm had revenue of $449.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $448.18 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.12 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 5.7% on a year-over-year basis.
Shares of NASDAQ:HCSG opened at $20.88 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $22.76 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $24.98. The company has a market capitalization of $1.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.28 and a beta of 0.62. Healthcare Services Group has a 1-year low of $15.80 and a 1-year high of $34.87.
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 27th. Investors of record on Friday, February 28th were issued a $0.201 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.85%. This is a positive change from Healthcare Services Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 27th. Healthcare Services Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 93.10%.
Healthcare Services Group Company Profile
Healthcare Services Group, Inc provides management, administrative, and operating services to the housekeeping, laundry, linen, facility maintenance, and dietary service departments of nursing homes, retirement complexes, rehabilitation centers, and hospitals in the United States. It operates through two segments, Housekeeping and Dietary.
Featured Article: When is a capital gain realized?
Receive News & Ratings for Healthcare Services Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Healthcare Services Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.