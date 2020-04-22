Healthcare Services Group (NASDAQ:HCSG) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.01 EPS

Healthcare Services Group (NASDAQ:HCSG) announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The business services provider reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.01, Bloomberg Earnings reports. Healthcare Services Group had a return on equity of 14.29% and a net margin of 3.51%. The firm had revenue of $449.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $448.18 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.12 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 5.7% on a year-over-year basis.

Shares of NASDAQ:HCSG opened at $20.88 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $22.76 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $24.98. The company has a market capitalization of $1.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.28 and a beta of 0.62. Healthcare Services Group has a 1-year low of $15.80 and a 1-year high of $34.87.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 27th. Investors of record on Friday, February 28th were issued a $0.201 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.85%. This is a positive change from Healthcare Services Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 27th. Healthcare Services Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 93.10%.

HCSG has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Robert W. Baird raised Healthcare Services Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $28.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday. BidaskClub cut shares of Healthcare Services Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 17th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Healthcare Services Group in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. They set a “hold” rating and a $25.00 target price for the company. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Healthcare Services Group from $26.00 to $21.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Northland Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 price target on shares of Healthcare Services Group in a report on Friday, April 17th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $31.63.

Healthcare Services Group Company Profile

Healthcare Services Group, Inc provides management, administrative, and operating services to the housekeeping, laundry, linen, facility maintenance, and dietary service departments of nursing homes, retirement complexes, rehabilitation centers, and hospitals in the United States. It operates through two segments, Housekeeping and Dietary.

