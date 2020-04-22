Health Catalyst (NASDAQ:HCAT) Given New $30.00 Price Target at SunTrust Banks

Health Catalyst (NASDAQ:HCAT) had its price target decreased by equities researchers at SunTrust Banks from $35.00 to $30.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. SunTrust Banks’ target price indicates a potential upside of 18.20% from the company’s previous close.

HCAT has been the topic of several other research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Health Catalyst from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, January 4th. Cantor Fitzgerald lowered their target price on Health Catalyst from $47.00 to $44.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. SVB Leerink began coverage on Health Catalyst in a research report on Monday, April 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $31.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on Health Catalyst in a research report on Monday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Canaccord Genuity assumed coverage on Health Catalyst in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $41.36.

Get Health Catalyst alerts:

NASDAQ:HCAT traded down $0.37 on Wednesday, hitting $25.38. 291,139 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,031,765. The stock has a market cap of $953.02 million and a PE ratio of -17.87. The company has a current ratio of 5.48, a quick ratio of 5.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $25.63 and a 200-day moving average of $31.39. Health Catalyst has a fifty-two week low of $17.48 and a fifty-two week high of $49.85.

Health Catalyst (NASDAQ:HCAT) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.28) by $0.07. The company had revenue of $43.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $41.78 million. Health Catalyst’s quarterly revenue was up 20.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.93) EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Health Catalyst will post -1.47 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Health Catalyst news, COO Paul Horstmeier sold 10,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.65, for a total transaction of $286,487.50. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 85,750 shares in the company, valued at $2,285,237.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CTO Dale Sanders sold 27,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.46, for a total value of $782,650.00. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 88,728 shares in the company, valued at $2,525,198.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 95,565 shares of company stock valued at $2,624,004.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of HCAT. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Health Catalyst by 220.7% in the first quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 991 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 682 shares during the period. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new position in Health Catalyst during the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in Health Catalyst by 438.8% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,015 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after acquiring an additional 1,641 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its stake in Health Catalyst by 9.4% during the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 7,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $243,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the period. Finally, Hershey Trust Co. bought a new position in Health Catalyst during the first quarter valued at about $276,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.88% of the company’s stock.

About Health Catalyst

Health Catalyst, Inc provides data and analytics technology and services to healthcare organizations. Its products include analytics platform, accountable care and financial, benchmarking and comparative analytics, care management and population health, clinical analytics, operations and performance management, patient safety, and services.

Recommended Story: How accurate is the Rule of 72?

Receive News & Ratings for Health Catalyst Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Health Catalyst and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.