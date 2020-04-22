Head-To-Head Survey: Sound Financial Bancorp (NASDAQ:SFBC) & OceanFirst Financial (NASDAQ:OCFC)

Sound Financial Bancorp (NASDAQ:SFBC) and OceanFirst Financial (NASDAQ:OCFC) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, dividends, profitability, earnings, risk and valuation.

Profitability

This table compares Sound Financial Bancorp and OceanFirst Financial’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Sound Financial Bancorp 17.30% 8.87% 0.95% OceanFirst Financial 25.24% 9.20% 1.29%

Sound Financial Bancorp has a beta of 0.87, meaning that its share price is 13% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, OceanFirst Financial has a beta of 1.07, meaning that its share price is 7% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Sound Financial Bancorp and OceanFirst Financial’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Sound Financial Bancorp $38.61 million 1.54 $6.68 million N/A N/A OceanFirst Financial $350.96 million 2.51 $88.57 million $2.07 7.06

OceanFirst Financial has higher revenue and earnings than Sound Financial Bancorp.

Dividends

Sound Financial Bancorp pays an annual dividend of $0.60 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.6%. OceanFirst Financial pays an annual dividend of $0.68 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.7%. OceanFirst Financial pays out 32.9% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Sound Financial Bancorp has increased its dividend for 6 consecutive years and OceanFirst Financial has increased its dividend for 6 consecutive years.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

40.2% of Sound Financial Bancorp shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 61.0% of OceanFirst Financial shares are held by institutional investors. 12.7% of Sound Financial Bancorp shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 3.6% of OceanFirst Financial shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Sound Financial Bancorp and OceanFirst Financial, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Sound Financial Bancorp 0 0 0 0 N/A OceanFirst Financial 0 4 2 1 2.57

OceanFirst Financial has a consensus price target of $23.00, suggesting a potential upside of 57.43%. Given OceanFirst Financial’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe OceanFirst Financial is more favorable than Sound Financial Bancorp.

Summary

OceanFirst Financial beats Sound Financial Bancorp on 12 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

Sound Financial Bancorp Company Profile

Sound Financial Bancorp, Inc. operates as the holding company for Sound Community Bank that provides traditional banking and other financial services for individuals and businesses. It accepts various deposits products comprising savings accounts, money market deposit accounts, NOW accounts, demand accounts, certificates of deposit, and checking accounts. The company also offers various loan products, such as loans secured by first and second mortgages on one-to four-family residences; home equity loans comprising fixed-rate loans and variable-rate lines of credit; commercial and multifamily real estate loans; construction loans secured by single-family residences, and commercial and multifamily real estate; secured and unsecured consumer loans, including new and used manufactured home loans, floating home loans, automobile loans, boat loans, and recreational vehicle loans, and loans secured by deposit accounts; land loans; and commercial business loans to finance commercial vehicles and equipment, as well as loans secured by accounts receivable and/or inventory. It operates through main office in Seattle; seven branch offices, of which four are located in the Seattle Metropolitan Statistical area, two are located in Clallam County, and one is located in Jefferson County; and two loan production offices, including one located in the Madison Park neighborhood of Seattle and one located in Sequim. Sound Financial Bancorp, Inc. was incorporated in 2008 and is headquartered in Seattle, Washington.

OceanFirst Financial Company Profile

OceanFirst Financial Corp. operates as the holding company for OceanFirst Bank N.A. that provides a range of community banking services. The company offers various deposit products to retail, government, and business customers, including money market accounts, savings accounts, interest-bearing checking accounts, non-interest-bearing accounts, and time deposits. It also provides commercial real estate, multi-family mortgage, and land loans; fixed-rate and adjustable-rate mortgage loans that are secured by one-to-four family residences; consumer loans, such as home equity loans and lines of credit, student loans, overdraft line of credit, loans on savings accounts, and other consumer loans; and commercial and industrial loans, and lines of credit. In addition, the company invests in mortgage-backed securities, securities issued by the U.S. Government and agencies, corporate securities, and other investments. Further, it offers bankcard and wealth management services; and sells alternative investment products and life insurance products. The company operates through its branch office in Toms River; administrative office located in Red Bank; and 58 additional branch offices and 3 deposit production facilities located throughout central and southern New Jersey, as well as commercial loan production offices in New York City, the Philadelphia area and Atlantic, Cape May, and Mercer Counties in New Jersey. OceanFirst Financial Corp. was founded in 1902 and is based in Red Bank, New Jersey.

