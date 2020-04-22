Head-To-Head Comparison: Watford (NASDAQ:WTRE) vs. Horace Mann Educators (NASDAQ:HMN)

Watford (NASDAQ:WTRE) and Horace Mann Educators (NYSE:HMN) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, dividends, institutional ownership, valuation, analyst recommendations, profitability and earnings.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

31.0% of Watford shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 100.0% of Horace Mann Educators shares are held by institutional investors. 16.6% of Watford shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 2.6% of Horace Mann Educators shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares Watford and Horace Mann Educators’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Watford 8.38% 6.17% 1.63% Horace Mann Educators 12.89% 6.08% 0.77%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Watford and Horace Mann Educators’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Watford $687.36 million 0.37 $62.54 million $2.00 6.42 Horace Mann Educators $1.43 billion 0.96 $184.44 million $2.20 15.15

Horace Mann Educators has higher revenue and earnings than Watford. Watford is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Horace Mann Educators, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for Watford and Horace Mann Educators, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Watford 0 4 1 0 2.20 Horace Mann Educators 0 0 2 0 3.00

Watford currently has a consensus target price of $24.75, suggesting a potential upside of 92.91%. Horace Mann Educators has a consensus target price of $45.50, suggesting a potential upside of 36.55%. Given Watford’s higher possible upside, equities analysts plainly believe Watford is more favorable than Horace Mann Educators.

Summary

Horace Mann Educators beats Watford on 9 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Watford

Watford Holdings Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a property, casualty, and mortgage insurance and reinsurance company worldwide. The company was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in Pembroke, Bermuda.

About Horace Mann Educators

Horace Mann Educators Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates as a multiline insurance company in the United States. The Company operates through four segments: Property and Casualty, Retirement, Life, and Corporate and Other. It underwrites and markets personal lines of property and casualty insurance, including personal lines automobile and property insurance products; retirement products, such as tax-qualified fixed and variable annuities; and life insurance products. The company markets its products through its sales force of full-time exclusive distributors and independent agents to K-12 teachers, administrators, and other employees of public schools and their families. Horace Mann Educators Corporation was founded in 1945 and is headquartered in Springfield, Illinois.

