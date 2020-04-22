Head-To-Head Comparison: Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER) & Splunk (NYSE:SPLK)

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER) and Splunk (NASDAQ:SPLK) are both large-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, dividends, profitability, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Uber Technologies and Splunk’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Uber Technologies $14.15 billion 3.31 -$8.51 billion ($6.81) -3.99 Splunk $2.36 billion 8.55 -$336.67 million ($1.44) -88.32

Splunk has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Uber Technologies. Splunk is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Uber Technologies, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for Uber Technologies and Splunk, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Uber Technologies 0 8 37 0 2.82 Splunk 1 5 27 0 2.79

Uber Technologies presently has a consensus price target of $45.01, suggesting a potential upside of 65.54%. Splunk has a consensus price target of $166.59, suggesting a potential upside of 30.99%. Given Uber Technologies’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, research analysts clearly believe Uber Technologies is more favorable than Splunk.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

58.8% of Uber Technologies shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 92.7% of Splunk shares are held by institutional investors. 8.7% of Uber Technologies shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 0.3% of Splunk shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Uber Technologies and Splunk’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Uber Technologies -60.13% -89.29% -28.49% Splunk -14.27% -10.80% -3.72%

Summary

Splunk beats Uber Technologies on 7 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

Uber Technologies Company Profile

Uber Technologies, Inc. develops and supports proprietary technology applications that enable independent providers of ridesharing, and meal preparation and delivery services to transact with end-users worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Core Platform and Other Bets. Its driver partners provide ridesharing services through a range of vehicles, such as cars, auto rickshaws, motorbikes, minibuses, or taxis, as well as based on the number of riders under the UberBLACK, UberX, UberPOOL, Express POOL, and Uber Bus names; and restaurant and delivery partners provide meal preparation and delivery services under the Uber Eats name. The company also offers Uber Central, a tool that enables companies to request, manage, and pay for rides for their employees, customers, or partners; and Uber Health, which allows healthcare professionals to arrange rides for patients going to and from the care destinations. In addition, it provides freight transportation services to shippers in the freight industry under the Uber Freight name; leases vehicles to third-parties that use the vehicles to provide ridesharing or eats services through the platforms; and provides access to rides through personal mobility products, including dockless e-bikes and e-scooters under the JUMP name. The company was formerly known as Ubercab, Inc. and changed its name to Uber Technologies, Inc. in February 2011. Uber Technologies, Inc. was founded in 2009 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

Splunk Company Profile

Splunk, Inc. engages in the development and marketing of software solutions. Its products include Splunk cloud, Splunk light, and Splunk enterprise. It also offers solutions for information technology operations, security, internet-of-things, application analytics, business analytics, and industries. The company was founded by Erik M. Swan, Michael J. Baum and Robin K. Das in October 2003 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

