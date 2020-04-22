HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA) Posts Earnings Results

HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA) posted its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $2.33 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.64 by ($0.31), MarketWatch Earnings reports. HCA Healthcare had a negative return on equity of 242.04% and a net margin of 6.83%. The firm had revenue of $12.86 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.12 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.97 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

Shares of NYSE:HCA opened at $107.38 on Wednesday. HCA Healthcare has a 1-year low of $58.38 and a 1-year high of $151.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.66, a P/E/G ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.24. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $101.88 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $129.82.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Monday, March 2nd were given a $0.43 dividend. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.60%. This is a positive change from HCA Healthcare’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 28th. HCA Healthcare’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.38%.

In other news, SVP Deborah M. Reiner sold 2,050 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.12, for a total value of $307,746.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 5,484 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $823,258.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, SVP Joseph A. Sowell III sold 21,309 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.00, for a total value of $3,089,805.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 646 shares in the company, valued at $93,670. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 68,004 shares of company stock worth $9,941,381 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

HCA has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of HCA Healthcare from $160.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Stephens boosted their target price on HCA Healthcare from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Citigroup raised their price target on HCA Healthcare from $156.00 to $168.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Deutsche Bank cut their price objective on HCA Healthcare from $165.00 to $132.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $165.00 target price on shares of HCA Healthcare in a report on Monday, January 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. HCA Healthcare has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $154.00.

HCA Healthcare, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides health care services. The company operates general, acute care hospitals that offer medical and surgical services, including inpatient care, intensive care, cardiac care, diagnostic, and emergency services; and outpatient services, such as outpatient surgery, laboratory, radiology, respiratory therapy, cardiology, and physical therapy services.

