HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA) Given New $127.00 Price Target at Barclays

HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA) had its price objective upped by stock analysts at Barclays from $117.00 to $127.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Barclays‘s target price would indicate a potential upside of 20.41% from the company’s current price.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on HCA. Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $165.00 price target on shares of HCA Healthcare in a report on Monday, January 27th. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of HCA Healthcare from $156.00 to $168.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of HCA Healthcare from $165.00 to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. SunTrust Banks reduced their target price on HCA Healthcare from $185.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered HCA Healthcare from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $104.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $154.00.

HCA stock opened at $105.47 on Wednesday. HCA Healthcare has a 52-week low of $58.38 and a 52-week high of $151.97. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $101.88 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $129.82. The company has a market capitalization of $37.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.24.

HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 21st. The company reported $2.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.64 by ($0.31). HCA Healthcare had a negative return on equity of 242.04% and a net margin of 6.83%. The company had revenue of $12.86 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.12 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.97 earnings per share. HCA Healthcare’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that HCA Healthcare will post 11.03 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, SVP Joseph A. Sowell III sold 31,063 shares of HCA Healthcare stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.30, for a total value of $4,513,453.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 646 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $93,863.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Joseph A. Sowell III sold 21,309 shares of HCA Healthcare stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.00, for a total value of $3,089,805.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 646 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $93,670. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 68,004 shares of company stock valued at $9,941,381. 1.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of HCA. Wealthfront Advisers LLC increased its holdings in shares of HCA Healthcare by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 7,054 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,043,000 after purchasing an additional 305 shares during the period. CNA Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of HCA Healthcare by 12.5% in the 4th quarter. CNA Financial Corp now owns 45,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,651,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its position in shares of HCA Healthcare by 10.7% in the 4th quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 62,324 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,211,000 after purchasing an additional 6,015 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank raised its stake in shares of HCA Healthcare by 6.9% during the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 5,727 shares of the company’s stock worth $846,000 after acquiring an additional 371 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Red Door Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of HCA Healthcare during the 4th quarter worth approximately $898,000. 70.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

HCA Healthcare Company Profile

HCA Healthcare, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides health care services. The company operates general, acute care hospitals that offer medical and surgical services, including inpatient care, intensive care, cardiac care, diagnostic, and emergency services; and outpatient services, such as outpatient surgery, laboratory, radiology, respiratory therapy, cardiology, and physical therapy services.

