Haven Protocol Trading Down 11.1% Over Last 7 Days (XHV)

Haven Protocol (CURRENCY:XHV) traded 2% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on April 22nd. Haven Protocol has a market capitalization of $2.83 million and $79,293.00 worth of Haven Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Haven Protocol coin can now be purchased for about $0.23 or 0.00003287 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last seven days, Haven Protocol has traded 11.1% lower against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Haven Protocol alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $6,990.24 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $176.63 or 0.02526851 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $226.21 or 0.03236101 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $41.42 or 0.00592489 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.05 or 0.00014993 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $55.92 or 0.00799932 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.31 or 0.00076025 BTC.

HedgeTrade (HEDG) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.88 or 0.00026867 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $43.78 or 0.00626243 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000029 BTC.

Haven Protocol Coin Profile

Haven Protocol (XHV) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight Heavy hashing algorithm. It launched on February 21st, 2018. Haven Protocol’s total supply is 12,303,682 coins. The Reddit community for Haven Protocol is /r/havenprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Haven Protocol’s official Twitter account is @HavenProtocol . Haven Protocol’s official website is havenprotocol.com

Buying and Selling Haven Protocol

Haven Protocol can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: TradeOgre. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Haven Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Haven Protocol should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Haven Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Haven Protocol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Haven Protocol and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.