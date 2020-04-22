Hannover Re (FRA:HNR1) PT Set at €172.00 by UBS Group

Hannover Re (FRA:HNR1) received a €172.00 ($200.00) price target from investment analysts at UBS Group in a report issued on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. UBS Group’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 29.71% from the company’s current price.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Deutsche Bank set a €145.00 ($168.60) price objective on Hannover Re and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada set a €150.00 ($174.42) price objective on shares of Hannover Re and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Barclays set a €120.60 ($140.23) price objective on shares of Hannover Re and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Nord/LB set a €130.00 ($151.16) price target on shares of Hannover Re and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a €148.00 ($172.09) target price on shares of Hannover Re and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, March 30th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of €135.91 ($158.03).

HNR1 traded down €1.10 ($1.28) during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching €132.60 ($154.19). 223,561 shares of the company were exchanged. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is €132.48 and its 200 day simple moving average is €161.15. Hannover Re has a one year low of €94.75 ($110.17) and a one year high of €116.37 ($135.31).

Hannover Rück SE, together with its subsidiaries, provides reinsurance products and services worldwide. It operates through Property & Casualty Reinsurance, and Life & Health Reinsurance segments. The Property & Casualty Reinsurance segment offers specialty lines comprising marine, aviation, facultative, credit, surety, and political risks reinsurance products; and treaty, catastrophe XL, and structured reinsurance, as well as insurance-linked securities.

