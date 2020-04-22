GridCoin (GRC) Price Down 4.8% This Week

GridCoin (CURRENCY:GRC) traded up 16.7% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on April 22nd. One GridCoin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0034 or 0.00000049 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Trade By Trade, OpenLedger DEX, Bittrex and C-CEX. GridCoin has a total market capitalization of $1.38 million and $2,623.00 worth of GridCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, GridCoin has traded down 4.8% against the dollar.

About GridCoin

GridCoin (CRYPTO:GRC) is a DPoR coin that uses the ProofofResearch hashing algorithm. It launched on November 3rd, 2013. GridCoin’s total supply is 431,483,533 coins and its circulating supply is 400,830,500 coins. GridCoin’s official Twitter account is @GridcoinNetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for GridCoin is /r/gridcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. GridCoin’s official message board is cryptocurrencytalk.com/forum/464-gridcoin-grc. The official website for GridCoin is www.gridcoin.us.

GridCoin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Poloniex, OpenLedger DEX, C-CEX, Trade By Trade, Bittrex and SouthXchange. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as GridCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire GridCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase GridCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

