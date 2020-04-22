Gradient Capital Advisors LLC Trims Stake in Boeing Co (NYSE:BA)

Gradient Capital Advisors LLC lowered its stake in shares of Boeing Co (NYSE:BA) by 22.4% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,850 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after selling 533 shares during the period. Gradient Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Boeing were worth $276,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of BA. Americana Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Boeing during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Marquette Asset Management LLC raised its position in Boeing by 316.7% in the first quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC now owns 200 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares during the period. Great Diamond Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Boeing during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Savior LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Boeing in the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Permanens Capital L.P. lifted its stake in Boeing by 112.1% during the 4th quarter. Permanens Capital L.P. now owns 123 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. 67.73% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BA has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Cfra lowered shares of Boeing to a “hold” rating and set a $350.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $189.00 price target on shares of Boeing in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. Longbow Research initiated coverage on Boeing in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $300.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $185.00 price target on shares of Boeing in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. Finally, Buckingham Research raised their price objective on shares of Boeing from $308.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $256.11.

Shares of NYSE BA traded up $1.16 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $137.49. The stock had a trading volume of 10,922,216 shares, compared to its average volume of 42,536,660. The company has a market cap of $80.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -114.57 and a beta of 1.76. The business’s fifty day moving average is $165.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is $298.30. Boeing Co has a twelve month low of $89.00 and a twelve month high of $391.00.

Boeing (NYSE:BA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The aircraft producer reported ($2.33) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.47 by ($3.80). Boeing had a negative return on equity of 70.76% and a negative net margin of 0.83%. The company had revenue of $17.91 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.76 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $5.48 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 36.8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Boeing Co will post -3.04 earnings per share for the current year.

Boeing Company Profile

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sales, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

