Gradient Capital Advisors LLC Takes Position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Gradient Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 3,330 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $429,000.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in VTI. Filbrandt Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Tobias Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Lighthouse Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Accurate Investment Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, PSI Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $44,000.

Get Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF alerts:

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF stock traded up $2.83 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $139.28. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,005,070 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,150,545. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a twelve month low of $109.49 and a twelve month high of $172.56. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $134.35 and a 200-day moving average price of $154.20.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

Further Reading: How does a security become overbought?

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.