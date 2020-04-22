Gradient Capital Advisors LLC Sells 46,609 Shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF (NYSEARCA:FLRN)

Gradient Capital Advisors LLC trimmed its position in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF (NYSEARCA:FLRN) by 18.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 200,844 shares of the company’s stock after selling 46,609 shares during the quarter. SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF makes up 4.8% of Gradient Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 5th largest position. Gradient Capital Advisors LLC owned about 0.22% of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF worth $5,905,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Retirement Network acquired a new stake in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Howard Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Archer Investment Corp acquired a new position in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, Baystate Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $43,000.

Get SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA:FLRN remained flat at $$30.03 during trading on Wednesday. The stock had a trading volume of 365 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,602,475. SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF has a 12 month low of $25.93 and a 12 month high of $30.84. The company’s 50 day moving average is $29.41 and its 200-day moving average is $30.42.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FLRN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF (NYSEARCA:FLRN).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.