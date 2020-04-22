Gradient Capital Advisors LLC Sells 460 Shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NYSEARCA:BND)

Gradient Capital Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NYSEARCA:BND) by 14.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,645 shares of the company’s stock after selling 460 shares during the quarter. Gradient Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF were worth $226,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Allworth Financial LP increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 233,558.3% during the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 3,789,937 shares of the company’s stock worth $323,471,000 after buying an additional 3,788,315 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its position in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 7.6% during the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 24,963,897 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,093,472,000 after buying an additional 1,764,672 shares in the last quarter. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $131,031,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 42.6% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,463,119 shares of the company’s stock worth $290,417,000 after acquiring an additional 1,033,836 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 7.3% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 14,932,845 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,252,268,000 after acquiring an additional 1,011,767 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF alerts:

Shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF stock traded down $0.18 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $87.35. The company had a trading volume of 71,638 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,395,028. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $85.72 and a 200 day simple moving average of $84.76. Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF has a 1-year low of $76.49 and a 1-year high of $89.32.

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. Aggregate Bond Index (the Index). The Index measures a spectrum of public, investment-grade, taxable, fixed-income securities in the United States, including government, corporate and international dollar-denominated bonds, as well as mortgage-backed and asset-backed securities, all with maturities of more than one year.

Read More: Capital Gains

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BND? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NYSEARCA:BND).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.