Gradient Capital Advisors LLC Sells 29,501 Shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHO)

Gradient Capital Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHO) by 31.6% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 63,919 shares of the company’s stock after selling 29,501 shares during the quarter. Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF accounts for 2.7% of Gradient Capital Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest position. Gradient Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF were worth $3,307,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Berkshire Money Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new position in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Allred Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. Verus Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 361.4% in the 4th quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,149 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA SCHO traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $51.68. The company had a trading volume of 28,295 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,848,782. Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF has a 1-year low of $50.01 and a 1-year high of $51.99. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $51.56 and its 200-day moving average is $50.81.

