Gradient Capital Advisors LLC Sells 292 Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR)

Gradient Capital Advisors LLC cut its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR) by 2.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 10,944 shares of the company’s stock after selling 292 shares during the period. Gradient Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF were worth $972,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 13,537.9% in the fourth quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 3,084,888 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,498,000 after purchasing an additional 3,062,268 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP increased its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 3,093.1% in the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,184,017 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,141,000 after buying an additional 1,146,936 shares during the period. Betterment LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 7.5% in the 4th quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 5,765,241 shares of the company’s stock valued at $790,242,000 after buying an additional 401,834 shares during the period. Stephens Group Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $53,144,000. Finally, Wealth Quarterback LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $361,000.

NYSEARCA VBR traded up $0.90 on Wednesday, hitting $91.38. 4,976 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 921,099. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $94.75 and a 200-day moving average of $123.97. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF has a 52 week low of $73.32 and a 52 week high of $139.41.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of smaller United States companies.

