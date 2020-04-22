Gradient Capital Advisors LLC Sells 23,869 Shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VTIP)

Gradient Capital Advisors LLC cut its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VTIP) by 16.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 124,670 shares of the company’s stock after selling 23,869 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF accounts for approximately 4.9% of Gradient Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Gradient Capital Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.09% of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF worth $6,074,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of VTIP. SCS Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $176,142,000. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 21.1% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 15,339,767 shares of the company’s stock valued at $755,944,000 after purchasing an additional 2,671,113 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 9.0% during the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 12,092,361 shares of the company’s stock worth $595,912,000 after buying an additional 1,002,479 shares in the last quarter. Betterment LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 11.2% in the fourth quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 6,667,995 shares of the company’s stock valued at $328,599,000 after buying an additional 674,176 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital One National Association purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $15,192,000.

VTIP traded up $0.15 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $49.29. 9,076 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,289,157. Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF has a 1 year low of $46.38 and a 1 year high of $49.98. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $48.94 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $49.21.

