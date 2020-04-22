Gradient Capital Advisors LLC Sells 225 Shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV)

Gradient Capital Advisors LLC trimmed its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV) by 3.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 7,308 shares of the company’s stock after selling 225 shares during the quarter. Gradient Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF were worth $343,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC raised its position in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 343.8% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,890 shares of the company’s stock valued at $415,000 after acquiring an additional 6,112 shares in the last quarter. Psagot Investment House Ltd. acquired a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $250,000. Weaver Consulting Group lifted its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Weaver Consulting Group now owns 73,930 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,133,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Headinvest LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $222,000. Finally, RDA Financial Network boosted its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 54.2% during the third quarter. RDA Financial Network now owns 28,788 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,653,000 after buying an additional 10,120 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:SPLV traded up $0.86 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $49.51. 344,384 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,449,759. Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF has a fifty-two week low of $38.58 and a fifty-two week high of $62.09. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $49.34 and a 200 day simple moving average of $56.08.

