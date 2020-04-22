Gradient Capital Advisors LLC Sells 2,163 Shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV)

Gradient Capital Advisors LLC reduced its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV) by 14.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,989 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,163 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF makes up about 0.9% of Gradient Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 29th biggest holding. Gradient Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF were worth $1,067,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI purchased a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. First Interstate Bank bought a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth $27,000. TFO TDC LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, CENTRAL TRUST Co increased its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 107.4% during the first quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 233 shares during the period.

BSV traded down $0.04 on Wednesday, hitting $82.55. The company had a trading volume of 12,507 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,147,615. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $81.84 and a 200-day simple moving average of $81.08. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $78.10 and a 52-week high of $82.87.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

