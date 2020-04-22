Gradient Capital Advisors LLC Purchases 8,751 Shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (BATS:JPST)

Gradient Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (BATS:JPST) by 13.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 76,289 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,751 shares during the period. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF makes up about 3.1% of Gradient Capital Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest position. Gradient Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF were worth $3,789,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of JPST. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA acquired a new position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF in the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 57.3% during the 1st quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 618 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 225 shares during the period. Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $37,000. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 37.3% in the first quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 946 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 257 shares during the period.

Shares of JPST traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $50.18. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,147,888 shares. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $49.88 and a 200 day moving average of $50.34.

