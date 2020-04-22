Gradient Capital Advisors LLC Purchases 8,751 Shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (BATS:JPST)

Posted by on Apr 22nd, 2020 // Comments off

Gradient Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (BATS:JPST) by 13.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 76,289 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,751 shares during the period. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF makes up about 3.1% of Gradient Capital Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest position. Gradient Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF were worth $3,789,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of JPST. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA acquired a new position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF in the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 57.3% during the 1st quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 618 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 225 shares during the period. Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $37,000. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 37.3% in the first quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 946 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 257 shares during the period.

Shares of JPST traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $50.18. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,147,888 shares. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $49.88 and a 200 day moving average of $50.34.

Featured Story: How interest rates affect municipal bond prices

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JPST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (BATS:JPST).

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (BATS:JPST)

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.