Gradient Capital Advisors LLC Purchases 10,166 Shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU)

Gradient Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU) by 67.8% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 25,168 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 10,166 shares during the period. Gradient Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF were worth $1,032,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in VEU. Firestone Capital Management bought a new stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $15,137,000. John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs bought a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Savior LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Braun Bostich & Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000.

VEU stock traded up $0.78 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $42.35. 99,723 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,785,777. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $42.00 and its 200 day moving average price is $49.87. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF has a fifty-two week low of $35.41 and a fifty-two week high of $54.81.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the FTSE All-World ex US Index (the Index). The Index includes approximately 2,200 stocks of companies in 46 countries, from both developed and emerging markets worldwide.

