Gradient Capital Advisors LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in iShares MSCI Global Energy Producers ETF (NYSEARCA:FILL)

Gradient Capital Advisors LLC cut its position in iShares MSCI Global Energy Producers ETF (NYSEARCA:FILL) by 10.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 28,082 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,278 shares during the period. Gradient Capital Advisors LLC owned 0.88% of iShares MSCI Global Energy Producers ETF worth $293,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Shares of FILL stock traded up $0.41 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $11.15. 500 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 60,346. iShares MSCI Global Energy Producers ETF has a 12-month low of $7.77 and a 12-month high of $21.82. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.14 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $16.64.

