Gradient Capital Advisors LLC Invests $538,000 in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA)

Gradient Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 2,452 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $538,000.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Blueshift Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $367,000. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 51.3% in the 4th quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. now owns 18,206 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $5,191,000 after acquiring an additional 6,175 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 10.1% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 236,671 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $67,476,000 after purchasing an additional 21,763 shares during the period. Evoke Wealth LLC bought a new position in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust during the 3rd quarter valued at about $81,000. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC raised its position in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 7.4% in the 4th quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 3,553 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,013,000 after purchasing an additional 244 shares during the period.

DIA traded up $4.51 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $234.73. 168,169 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,726,248. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $228.36 and a 200 day moving average price of $267.54. SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust has a 52-week low of $182.10 and a 52-week high of $295.87.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 23rd were given a $0.6018 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 20th. This represents a $7.22 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.08%.

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust Company Profile

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (the Trust) is a unit investment, which issues securities called trust units or units. The Trust seeks to provide investment results that, before expenses, generally correspond to the price and yields performance of the Dow Jones Industrial Average. The Dow Jones Industrial Average is an Index of 30 blue chip United States stocks.

