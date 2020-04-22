Gradient Capital Advisors LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA)

Gradient Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA) by 11.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 24,797 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,578 shares during the period. Schwab US Small-Cap ETF makes up about 1.0% of Gradient Capital Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest holding. Gradient Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF were worth $1,278,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ancora Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 89.1% during the fourth quarter. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. now owns 416 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 196 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP increased its holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 11,960.0% in the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 603 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 598 shares in the last quarter. Gs Investments Inc. raised its position in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 218.3% in the fourth quarter. Gs Investments Inc. now owns 452 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 310 shares during the period. Finally, Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $35,000.

Shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF stock traded up $0.74 on Wednesday, hitting $54.16. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,337 shares, compared to its average volume of 971,141. Schwab US Small-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $43.05 and a 1 year high of $77.74. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $54.48 and a 200-day moving average price of $68.84.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 26th were given a dividend of $0.2301 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 25th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.70%.

Schwab US Small-Cap ETF Profile

Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index. The Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 751-2500 by full market capitalization. The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index.

