Gradient Capital Advisors LLC Has $604,000 Stock Position in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE)

Gradient Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE) by 25.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 29,173 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,866 shares during the quarter. Gradient Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF were worth $604,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of SCHE. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. boosted its holdings in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 35,454,288 shares of the company’s stock worth $970,384,000 after buying an additional 1,573,768 shares during the period. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. increased its stake in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 20,460,188 shares of the company’s stock worth $559,995,000 after buying an additional 544,171 shares during the period. Creative Planning boosted its stake in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Creative Planning now owns 6,105,469 shares of the company’s stock valued at $167,107,000 after purchasing an additional 87,330 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 11.2% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,681,681 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,768,000 after acquiring an additional 369,360 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,178,824 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,005,000 after purchasing an additional 102,276 shares during the period.

Get Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF alerts:

Shares of SCHE traded up $0.58 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $21.68. The company had a trading volume of 279,949 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,414,932. Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF has a one year low of $18.32 and a one year high of $28.23. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $21.51 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $25.33.

Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the FTSE All-Emerging Index (the Index). The Fund’s index consists of large and mid capitalization companies in emerging market countries. The Index defines the large and mid capitalization universe as approximately the top 90% of the eligible universe.

Featured Article: Cash Asset Ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.