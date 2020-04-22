Gradient Capital Advisors LLC Has $346,000 Holdings in PGIM Global Short Duration Hgh Yd Fd Inc (NYSE:GHY)

Gradient Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of PGIM Global Short Duration Hgh Yd Fd Inc (NYSE:GHY) by 38.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 31,240 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 8,607 shares during the period. Gradient Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in PGIM Global Short Duration Hgh Yd Fd were worth $346,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of GHY. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC increased its stake in PGIM Global Short Duration Hgh Yd Fd by 9.4% in the fourth quarter. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC now owns 2,666,271 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,047,000 after acquiring an additional 228,496 shares during the period. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in PGIM Global Short Duration Hgh Yd Fd by 5.2% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,519,869 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,828,000 after acquiring an additional 75,250 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in PGIM Global Short Duration Hgh Yd Fd by 7.2% during the 4th quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 785,721 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,033,000 after acquiring an additional 52,995 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of PGIM Global Short Duration Hgh Yd Fd during the 4th quarter worth approximately $10,620,000. Finally, Nomura Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of PGIM Global Short Duration Hgh Yd Fd by 10.7% in the third quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. now owns 375,022 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,369,000 after purchasing an additional 36,104 shares in the last quarter.

PGIM Global Short Duration Hgh Yd Fd stock traded up $0.20 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $11.56. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,428 shares, compared to its average volume of 270,919. PGIM Global Short Duration Hgh Yd Fd Inc has a 12 month low of $8.62 and a 12 month high of $15.39. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.77 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.99.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.105 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 14th. This represents a $1.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.90%.

PGIM Global Short Duration Hgh Yd Fd Profile

PGIM Global Short Duration High Yield Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by PGIM Investments LLC. The fund is co-managed by PGIM Fixed Income. It invests in fixed income markets across the globe. The fund primarily invests in high yield fixed income instruments of varying maturities that are rated Ba1 or lower by Moody's Investors Service, Inc or BB+ or lower by Standard & Poor's Ratings Services.

