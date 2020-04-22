Gradient Capital Advisors LLC Has $2.30 Million Stake in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:VXUS)

Gradient Capital Advisors LLC trimmed its stake in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:VXUS) by 7.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 54,839 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,171 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Total International Stock ETF comprises about 1.9% of Gradient Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 14th biggest position. Gradient Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF were worth $2,301,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. raised its position in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 203.4% during the fourth quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 9,233 shares of the company’s stock worth $514,000 after purchasing an additional 6,190 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 109,183 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,080,000 after acquiring an additional 2,790 shares in the last quarter. Ridgewood Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $203,000. Evoke Wealth LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Traverso Chambers Private Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Traverso Chambers Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 46,978 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,616,000 after purchasing an additional 1,414 shares during the last quarter.

NASDAQ:VXUS traded up $0.75 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $43.57. 48,421 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,583,717. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $43.24 and its 200-day simple moving average is $51.54. Vanguard Total International Stock ETF has a one year low of $36.42 and a one year high of $56.66.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 26th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 24th were paid a $0.106 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 23rd. This represents a $0.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.97%.

