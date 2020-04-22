Gradient Capital Advisors LLC Has $2.13 Million Position in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHZ)

Gradient Capital Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHZ) by 4.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 39,220 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,615 shares during the quarter. Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF comprises about 1.7% of Gradient Capital Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest position. Gradient Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $2,128,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 22.3% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 9,388,584 shares of the company’s stock valued at $501,633,000 after acquiring an additional 1,708,922 shares in the last quarter. Marotta Asset Management bought a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth $23,461,000. Apriem Advisors raised its holdings in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 48.0% during the fourth quarter. Apriem Advisors now owns 1,104,503 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,014,000 after buying an additional 358,215 shares during the last quarter. Hengehold Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 38.2% in the 4th quarter. Hengehold Capital Management LLC now owns 1,088,670 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,168,000 after acquiring an additional 300,894 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 16.7% in the 4th quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 2,031,381 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,537,000 after acquiring an additional 290,865 shares during the last quarter.

Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF stock traded down $0.26 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $55.50. 11,786 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,144,090. The business’s 50 day moving average is $54.33 and its 200 day moving average is $53.94. Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $50.10 and a 52 week high of $56.72.

