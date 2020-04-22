Gradient Capital Advisors LLC Grows Stock Position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

Gradient Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA) by 10.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 73,737 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,128 shares during the quarter. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF comprises 2.0% of Gradient Capital Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest position. Gradient Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $2,458,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 118,667,166 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,228,475,000 after acquiring an additional 3,262,602 shares during the period. Betterment LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 6.8% in the fourth quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 77,699,670 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,423,447,000 after acquiring an additional 4,973,187 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning raised its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. Creative Planning now owns 72,857,275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,210,091,000 after purchasing an additional 2,941,503 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 66,938,393 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,949,306,000 after purchasing an additional 2,027,619 shares during the period. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 64,184,908 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,827,987,000 after purchasing an additional 2,678,343 shares during the last quarter.

VEA stock traded up $0.57 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $34.33. 8,029,075 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 25,496,889. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a twelve month low of $28.46 and a twelve month high of $44.67. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $34.02 and a 200-day simple moving average of $40.79.

