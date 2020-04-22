Gradient Capital Advisors LLC Grows Position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Gradient Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) by 43.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 61,931 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 18,699 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF comprises 12.9% of Gradient Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its biggest position. Gradient Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $16,003,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Landsberg Bennett & Dubbaneh LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 30.6% in the first quarter. Landsberg Bennett & Dubbaneh LLC now owns 2,080 shares of the company’s stock worth $525,000 after buying an additional 487 shares during the last quarter. West Coast Financial LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 9.2% in the 1st quarter. West Coast Financial LLC now owns 21,095 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,451,000 after acquiring an additional 1,775 shares during the period. BLB&B Advisors LLC raised its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 17.9% in the 1st quarter. BLB&B Advisors LLC now owns 93,163 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,073,000 after acquiring an additional 14,115 shares during the last quarter. Canal Capital Management LLC lifted its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Canal Capital Management LLC now owns 20,504 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,298,000 after acquiring an additional 291 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 7.7% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 1,381,744 shares of the company’s stock valued at $357,077,000 after purchasing an additional 98,417 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IVV traded up $5.79 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $279.66. The stock had a trading volume of 2,944,837 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,515,687. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 12-month low of $220.28 and a 12-month high of $340.63. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $268.82 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $305.46.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 26th were issued a $1.5314 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 25th. This represents a $6.13 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.19%.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

