Gradient Capital Advisors LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

Gradient Capital Advisors LLC cut its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD) by 14.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,635 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 590 shares during the quarter. Gradient Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $538,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Hartree Partners LP bought a new stake in SPDR Gold Shares in the 4th quarter worth about $85,000. Benin Management CORP raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Benin Management CORP now owns 3,395 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $485,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in SPDR Gold Shares by 49.2% during the fourth quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 105,815 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $15,121,000 after purchasing an additional 34,888 shares during the period. Rockland Trust Co. boosted its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares by 16.8% in the fourth quarter. Rockland Trust Co. now owns 292,679 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $41,824,000 after purchasing an additional 42,002 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Princeton Global Asset Management LLC grew its position in SPDR Gold Shares by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 10,828 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,512,000 after purchasing an additional 408 shares during the period.

Shares of GLD stock traded up $2.72 on Wednesday, reaching $161.34. The stock had a trading volume of 6,780,265 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,258,414. SPDR Gold Shares has a 1 year low of $119.54 and a 1 year high of $164.42. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $152.43 and a 200 day simple moving average of $145.51.

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

