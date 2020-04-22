Gradient Capital Advisors LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:RWO)

Gradient Capital Advisors LLC lowered its stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:RWO) by 3.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 24,733 shares of the company’s stock after selling 855 shares during the quarter. Gradient Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF were worth $890,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Hayden Royal LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $762,000. Virtu Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF by 49.6% in the 3rd quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 6,891 shares of the company’s stock valued at $357,000 after purchasing an additional 2,284 shares in the last quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC grew its stake in SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF by 43.1% in the fourth quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,039 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 313 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Family Wealth Counselors L.L.C. boosted its holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Strategic Family Wealth Counselors L.L.C. now owns 36,114 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,861,000 after purchasing an additional 1,164 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bailard Inc. acquired a new position in SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $2,225,000.

NYSEARCA RWO traded up $0.32 on Wednesday, hitting $36.50. 11,659 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 375,133. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $38.60 and a 200-day moving average of $48.66. SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF has a 12 month low of $29.37 and a 12 month high of $53.60.

SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR DJ Wilshire Global Real Estate ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones Global Select Real Estate Securities Index (the Index), an index based upon the global real estate market. The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization index designed to measure the performance of publicly traded real estate securities in developed and emerging countries.

