Gradient Capital Advisors LLC Buys Shares of 842 Tesla Inc (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Gradient Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tesla Inc (NASDAQ:TSLA) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 842 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock, valued at approximately $441,000.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of TSLA. Birch Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Tesla in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Efficient Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Tesla during the first quarter worth about $26,000. RPG Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tesla during the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Manchester Financial Inc. acquired a new position in Tesla in the first quarter worth $27,000. Finally, Assetmark Inc. raised its stake in Tesla by 1,100.0% during the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 72 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 53.83% of the company’s stock.

Get Tesla alerts:

In other Tesla news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $623.63, for a total value of $187,089.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 4,445 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,772,035.35. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Zachary Kirkhorn sold 150 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $772.92, for a total transaction of $115,938.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 11,282 shares in the company, valued at $8,720,083.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 83,836 shares of company stock valued at $74,677,727. 24.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of TSLA traded up $13.43 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $700.15. The stock had a trading volume of 659,481 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,287,292. Tesla Inc has a 52-week low of $176.99 and a 52-week high of $968.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The firm has a market cap of $124.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -137.92 and a beta of 0.73. The business’s fifty day moving average is $579.13 and its 200 day moving average is $486.48.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The electric vehicle producer reported $2.06 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.34. Tesla had a negative net margin of 3.51% and a negative return on equity of 13.07%. The company had revenue of $7.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.05 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.93 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Tesla Inc will post -0.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on TSLA shares. Sanford C. Bernstein cut their price objective on Tesla from $730.00 to $500.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 13th. Exane BNP Paribas downgraded Tesla from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $555.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Argus downgraded shares of Tesla from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. JMP Securities reduced their price objective on shares of Tesla to $840.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. Finally, Bank of America lowered Tesla from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $500.00 to $485.00 in a report on Wednesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $488.03.

Tesla Company Profile

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, Netherlands, Norway, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers sedans and sport utility vehicles.

Featured Story: What are the reasons investors use put options?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TSLA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tesla Inc (NASDAQ:TSLA).

Receive News & Ratings for Tesla Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tesla and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.