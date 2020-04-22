Gradient Capital Advisors LLC Buys 344 Shares of Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX)

Gradient Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX) by 15.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,503 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 344 shares during the quarter. Gradient Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Lam Research were worth $601,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of LRCX. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Lam Research by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,447,102 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,892,306,000 after purchasing an additional 23,438 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Lam Research by 6.3% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,499,465 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $729,805,000 after purchasing an additional 147,512 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Lam Research by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,854,837 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $540,574,000 after buying an additional 76,302 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Lam Research in the 4th quarter worth approximately $472,627,000. Finally, DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main raised its holdings in shares of Lam Research by 88.2% in the 4th quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 1,249,175 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $365,429,000 after acquiring an additional 585,366 shares in the last quarter. 86.60% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director Mansy Youssef A. El sold 1,010 shares of Lam Research stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $325.11, for a total transaction of $328,361.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Timothy Archer sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $308.00, for a total transaction of $3,080,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 12,360 shares of company stock worth $3,847,246 in the last 90 days. 0.43% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

LRCX has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Argus reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $340.00 price target on shares of Lam Research in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. Nomura Securities upgraded shares of Lam Research from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $265.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. B. Riley lifted their price target on Lam Research from $220.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 13th. Susquehanna Bancshares restated a “buy” rating and set a $400.00 target price on shares of Lam Research in a report on Wednesday, March 4th. Finally, Mizuho upgraded shares of Lam Research from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $260.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 19th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $300.43.

LRCX stock traded up $21.36 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $264.99. 1,364,781 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,179,296. The company has a market cap of $38.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.63, a PEG ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.50. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $251.87 and its 200 day moving average price is $275.73. Lam Research Co. has a 52-week low of $171.04 and a 52-week high of $344.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 2.70 and a current ratio of 3.30.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The semiconductor company reported $4.01 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.85 by $0.16. Lam Research had a net margin of 21.67% and a return on equity of 45.72%. The firm had revenue of $2.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.51 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $3.87 earnings per share. Lam Research’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Lam Research Co. will post 15.37 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 8th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 25th were paid a dividend of $1.15 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 24th. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.74%. Lam Research’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.62%.

About Lam Research

Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits worldwide. The company offers ALTUS systems to deposit conformal films for tungsten metallization applications; SABRE electrochemical deposition product for copper damascene manufacturing; SOLA ultraviolet thermal processing products for film treatment; SPEED gapfill high-density plasma chemical vapor deposition (CVD) products; Striker single-wafer atomic layer deposition (ALD) products; and VECTOR plasma-enhanced CVD ALD products.

