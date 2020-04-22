Gradient Capital Advisors LLC Buys 2,085 Shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT)

Gradient Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT) by 26.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 9,925 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,085 shares during the period. Gradient Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF were worth $484,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,884,542 shares of the company’s stock worth $248,721,000 after purchasing an additional 138,274 shares in the last quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 6.2% in the 3rd quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 992,572 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,591,000 after purchasing an additional 58,156 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC increased its holdings in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 165.4% in the fourth quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 983,014 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,055,000 after buying an additional 612,671 shares during the last quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $46,559,000. Finally, Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 6.1% during the 4th quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 703,605 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,387,000 after acquiring an additional 40,588 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of FLOT traded down $0.07 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $49.80. 685,703 shares of the stock were exchanged. iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $50.76 and a twelve month high of $51.10. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $48.74 and its 200 day moving average price is $50.41.

