Gradient Capital Advisors LLC Boosts Holdings in QUALCOMM, Inc. (NASDAQ:QCOM)

Gradient Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in QUALCOMM, Inc. (NASDAQ:QCOM) by 5.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,445 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 268 shares during the quarter. Gradient Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $368,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of QCOM. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of QUALCOMM in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,044,613,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 346.1% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 5,756,507 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $507,897,000 after buying an additional 4,466,107 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 238.9% during the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 4,558,447 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $402,193,000 after purchasing an additional 3,213,243 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 110.4% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 5,969,697 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $526,706,000 after acquiring an additional 3,132,675 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC lifted its position in QUALCOMM by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 56,173,678 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $4,956,204,000 after purchasing an additional 1,433,849 shares during the last quarter. 77.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on QCOM shares. BidaskClub lowered shares of QUALCOMM from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 1st. Susquehanna Bancshares decreased their target price on QUALCOMM from $105.00 to $100.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. Deutsche Bank raised shares of QUALCOMM from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, March 27th. Daiwa Capital Markets raised QUALCOMM from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. Finally, ValuEngine raised QUALCOMM from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $90.13.

Shares of NASDAQ:QCOM traded up $2.23 on Wednesday, hitting $74.07. The stock had a trading volume of 2,332,982 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,326,794. QUALCOMM, Inc. has a twelve month low of $58.00 and a twelve month high of $96.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.98, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a current ratio of 1.76. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $71.26 and its 200-day moving average price is $82.15. The company has a market capitalization of $84.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.38.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The wireless technology company reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $5.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.86 billion. QUALCOMM had a net margin of 17.31% and a return on equity of 66.54%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.20 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that QUALCOMM, Inc. will post 3.04 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.65 per share. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.51%. This is a boost from QUALCOMM’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio is presently 87.32%.

QUALCOMM Incorporated designs, develops, manufactures, and markets digital communication products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on code division multiple access (CDMA), orthogonal frequency division multiple access, and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

