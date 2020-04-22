Gradient Capital Advisors LLC Acquires 800 Shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:IUSB)

Gradient Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:IUSB) by 6.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,055 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the quarter. Gradient Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF were worth $738,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of IUSB. Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $53,000. Astor Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $56,000. CXI Advisors bought a new stake in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $71,000. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 58.2% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,740 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,000 after purchasing an additional 640 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 32,433.3% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,952 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,000 after acquiring an additional 1,946 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF alerts:

NASDAQ:IUSB traded down $0.14 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $53.44. 5,747 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 575,137. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $52.43 and a 200 day moving average price of $52.42. iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF has a one year low of $48.55 and a one year high of $55.00.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IUSB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:IUSB).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.