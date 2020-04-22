GoPro (NASDAQ:GPRO) Lowered to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

GoPro (NASDAQ:GPRO) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. They presently have a $3.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price would suggest a potential upside of 8.30% from the stock’s current price.

According to Zacks, “GoPro intends to expand footprint in emerging markets and is focused on scaling its CRM efforts. The action video camera maker aims to translate the momentum in its business along with controlled cost into growth and profitability. It benefits from a robust portfolio line-up, app monetization strategy and sales of HERO8 Black and MAX with Plus subscription service. GoPro has sold 700,000 cameras in first-quarter 2020. However, high advertising and marketing costs to fend off competition dents its profitability. It generates majority of revenues from capture devices and, hence, faces a product concentration risk. The company’s global distribution network has been impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic. GoPro has withdrawn its first-quarter and 2020 financial guidance. It anticipates an adjusted loss in the mid-30 cents a share in first-quarter 2020.”

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on GPRO. Citigroup cut shares of GoPro from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $4.50 to $2.50 in a report on Monday, March 16th. BidaskClub lowered shares of GoPro from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of GoPro from $3.50 to $2.20 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. Wedbush reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $4.00 price target on shares of GoPro in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of GoPro from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. GoPro presently has a consensus rating of “Sell” and a consensus price target of $4.45.

GoPro stock traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $2.77. The company had a trading volume of 659,270 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,913,843. The company has a market cap of $443.03 million, a P/E ratio of -25.18 and a beta of 1.07. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.81 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.81. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. GoPro has a fifty-two week low of $2.00 and a fifty-two week high of $7.64.

GoPro (NASDAQ:GPRO) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The company reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by ($0.09). GoPro had a positive return on equity of 2.11% and a negative net margin of 1.23%. The firm had revenue of $528.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $565.94 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.30 EPS. GoPro’s quarterly revenue was up 40.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that GoPro will post -0.69 EPS for the current year.

In other GoPro news, Director Alexander J. Lurie acquired 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 24th. The shares were bought at an average price of $3.81 per share, with a total value of $95,250.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 14,255 shares in the company, valued at approximately $54,311.55. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 22.34% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in GoPro by 1.9% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,391,181 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,398,000 after purchasing an additional 45,250 shares in the last quarter. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI boosted its stake in shares of GoPro by 21.0% during the fourth quarter. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI now owns 338,727 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,470,000 after purchasing an additional 58,782 shares during the period. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. purchased a new stake in GoPro in the fourth quarter worth about $666,000. Public Sector Pension Investment Board purchased a new stake in GoPro in the fourth quarter worth about $1,148,000. Finally, Swiss National Bank lifted its stake in GoPro by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 239,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,040,000 after acquiring an additional 11,200 shares during the period. 49.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

GoPro Company Profile

GoPro, Inc develops and sells cameras, drones, and mountable and wearable accessories in the United States and internationally. The company offers HERO7, a cloud-connected line of camera; Fusion, a waterproof spherical camera; GoPro Plus, a cloud-based storage solution that enables subscribers to access, edit, and share content; Quik, a mobile editing app, as well as desktop app for editing options for power users; GoPro App, a mobile app that allows users to preview and play back photos and videos, control GoPro cameras, and share content; and Karma Grip, a handheld or body-mountable camera stabilizer that capture zero-shake smooth video.

