Golos 1-Day Trading Volume Reaches $6.00 (GOLOS)

Golos (CURRENCY:GOLOS) traded down 24.9% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on April 22nd. Golos has a total market capitalization of $67,007.11 and approximately $6.00 worth of Golos was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Golos coin can now be purchased for about $0.0003 or 0.00000004 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including RuDEX, Livecoin and Bittrex. In the last seven days, Golos has traded 0.7% higher against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Nervos Network (CKB) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0047 or 0.00000067 BTC.

Ripio Credit Network (RCN) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0599 or 0.00000856 BTC.

Grin (GRIN) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00006799 BTC.

MOAC (MOAC) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00002259 BTC.

Elastic (XEL) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0793 or 0.00001240 BTC.

APIS (APIS) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000009 BTC.

HitChain (HIT) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Indicoin (INDI) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0055 or 0.00000140 BTC.

Aryacoin (AYA) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0119 or 0.00000170 BTC.

Pigeoncoin (PGN) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000003 BTC.

About Golos

Golos (CRYPTO:GOLOS) uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 22nd, 2016. Golos’ total supply is 221,971,297 coins. The official message board for Golos is vk.com/goloschain . Golos’ official Twitter account is @goloschain and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Golos is golos.io

Buying and Selling Golos

Golos can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bittrex, RuDEX and Livecoin. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Golos directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Golos should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Golos using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

