Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD) Now Covered by Maxim Group

Maxim Group began coverage on shares of Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD) in a report issued on Saturday morning, TipRanks reports. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on GILD. BidaskClub raised Gilead Sciences from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, March 10th. Wells Fargo & Co raised their price objective on Gilead Sciences from $81.00 to $87.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 4th. Cowen restated a buy rating and set a $80.00 price objective on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research report on Monday, April 13th. Guggenheim lowered Gilead Sciences from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. Finally, SVB Leerink restated a hold rating and set a $68.00 price objective on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research report on Monday, March 30th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $76.81.

NASDAQ:GILD opened at $78.53 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.01, a current ratio of 3.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $75.26 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $68.01. The stock has a market cap of $100.04 billion, a PE ratio of 18.65, a P/E/G ratio of 6.83 and a beta of 0.68. Gilead Sciences has a 52 week low of $60.89 and a 52 week high of $85.97.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.67 by ($0.37). The business had revenue of $5.88 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.74 billion. Gilead Sciences had a net margin of 23.99% and a return on equity of 35.49%. Gilead Sciences’s revenue was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.44 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Gilead Sciences will post 6.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 13th were given a dividend of $0.68 per share. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 12th. This is a positive change from Gilead Sciences’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. Gilead Sciences’s payout ratio is 44.30%.

In other news, EVP Brett A. Pletcher sold 5,000 shares of Gilead Sciences stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.18, for a total transaction of $340,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 29,690 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,024,264.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director John Francis Cogan sold 2,413 shares of Gilead Sciences stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.26, for a total transaction of $162,298.38. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 57,273 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,852,181.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 80,234 shares of company stock valued at $5,667,854 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors bought a new position in Gilead Sciences in the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Gilead Sciences in the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA raised its stake in Gilead Sciences by 63.3% in the first quarter. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA now owns 351 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC bought a new position in Gilead Sciences in the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, TFO TDC LLC bought a new position in Gilead Sciences in the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. 80.66% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Gilead Sciences Company Profile

Gilead Sciences, Inc, a research-based biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical needs in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company's products include Biktarvy, Descovy, Odefsey, Genvoya, Stribild, Complera/Eviplera, Atripla, and Truvada for the treatment of human immunodeficiency virus (HIV) infection in adults; and Vosevi, Vemlidy, Epclusa, Harvoni, and Viread products for treating liver diseases.

