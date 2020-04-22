Gentherm Inc to Post Q1 2020 Earnings of $0.46 Per Share, B. Riley Forecasts (NASDAQ:THRM)

Gentherm Inc (NASDAQ:THRM) – Research analysts at B. Riley decreased their Q1 2020 earnings per share estimates for Gentherm in a report issued on Friday, April 17th. B. Riley analyst C. Horn now anticipates that the auto parts company will post earnings per share of $0.46 for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.61.

Gentherm (NASDAQ:THRM) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The auto parts company reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.34. The company had revenue of $230.38 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $231.57 million. Gentherm had a net margin of 3.86% and a return on equity of 16.65%. Gentherm’s revenue was down 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.50 earnings per share.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Gentherm from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. Argus raised shares of Gentherm from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, February 21st. ValuEngine lowered shares of Gentherm from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 26th. Craig Hallum lowered their target price on shares of Gentherm from $50.00 to $38.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Barrington Research reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $50.00 price target on shares of Gentherm in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $46.00.

Shares of THRM stock opened at $32.93 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 2.39 and a quick ratio of 1.63. The firm has a market cap of $1.10 billion, a PE ratio of 29.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a 50-day moving average of $34.51 and a two-hundred day moving average of $41.86. Gentherm has a 1-year low of $27.24 and a 1-year high of $49.95.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Boston Trust Walden Corp raised its holdings in Gentherm by 3.2% in the first quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 280,915 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $8,820,000 after acquiring an additional 8,759 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Gentherm by 459.5% in the first quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,070 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 1,700 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its stake in Gentherm by 22.9% in the first quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 30,390 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $954,000 after purchasing an additional 5,663 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its stake in Gentherm by 73.8% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,159 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 492 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Gentherm by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 156,830 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $6,962,000 after purchasing an additional 7,965 shares during the last quarter.

About Gentherm

Gentherm, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and marketing of heating, cooling, and ventilating devices. It operates through the following business segments: Automotive and Industrial.. The Automotive segment designs, develops, produces, and sells automotive seat comfort systems, specialized automotive cable systems, and automotive and non-automotive thermal convenience products.

