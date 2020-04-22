General Motors (NYSE:GM) Shares Bought by Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd

Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of General Motors (NYSE:GM) (TSE:GMM.U) by 4.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 134,336 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,850 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd’s holdings in General Motors were worth $2,791,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC grew its holdings in General Motors by 2.5% during the first quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC now owns 2,755,049 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $57,250,000 after acquiring an additional 68,473 shares during the period. XTX Markets LLC acquired a new stake in shares of General Motors during the 1st quarter worth approximately $278,000. Kempner Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of General Motors by 8.9% in the 1st quarter. Kempner Capital Management Inc. now owns 177,954 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $3,698,000 after purchasing an additional 14,540 shares during the period. Exane Derivatives boosted its holdings in General Motors by 51.4% during the first quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 3,827 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $80,000 after buying an additional 1,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new stake in General Motors during the first quarter valued at $752,000. 77.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of GM opened at $21.24 on Wednesday. General Motors has a 1 year low of $14.32 and a 1 year high of $41.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.98 billion, a PE ratio of 4.64, a PEG ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.88. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $22.86 and a 200-day simple moving average of $32.40.

General Motors (NYSE:GM) (TSE:GMM.U) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The auto manufacturer reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.04. General Motors had a net margin of 4.91% and a return on equity of 15.19%. The company had revenue of $30.83 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $31.76 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.43 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 19.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that General Motors will post 2.49 EPS for the current year.

In other General Motors news, EVP Matthew Tsien bought 22,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 25th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $22.97 per share, for a total transaction of $514,528.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the executive vice president now directly owns 62,234 shares in the company, valued at $1,429,514.98. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.51% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on GM. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on General Motors from $42.00 to $37.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on General Motors in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $24.00 target price on the stock. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $27.00 target price on shares of General Motors in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of General Motors from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, TheStreet lowered General Motors from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $36.47.

General Motors Company designs, builds, and sells cars, trucks, crossovers, and automobile parts worldwide. The company operates through GM North America, GM International, GM Cruise, and GM Financial. It markets its vehicles primarily under the Buick, Cadillac, Chevrolet, GMC, Holden, Baojun, Jiefang, and Wuling brand names.

